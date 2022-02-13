GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $446,000 Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 126.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,607 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $233.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.40. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.71. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $254.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,284. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

