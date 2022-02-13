GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $461,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,406,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $321.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $340.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.71. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $258.91 and a 1 year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. Waters’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

