GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $485,000 Investment in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,439 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,898,000 after buying an additional 210,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,510,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,447,000 after buying an additional 25,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,935,000 after buying an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,086,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Shares of CVLT opened at $66.01 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 98.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

