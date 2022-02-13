GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 10,720 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Datto were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Datto by 27.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Datto by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Datto by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Datto in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSP opened at $24.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83. Datto Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $28.25.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Datto from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

In related news, CAO William Severance sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $99,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,813 shares of company stock worth $4,079,219. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

