GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 82,184 Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 82,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Ribbon Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 424,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,707,000 after acquiring an additional 285,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,720,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 217,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,451,000 after acquiring an additional 151,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 494,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBBN opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $636.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

