GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $505,000 Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Okta by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Okta by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $191.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.85. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.86 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

