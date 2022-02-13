GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 381.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 187,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 148,211 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in Invesco by 38.6% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 22,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 22.5% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Invesco by 322.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 143,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 109,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Shares of IVZ opened at $22.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $29.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.23.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

