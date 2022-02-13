Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 163,327 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,113,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,327 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Amcor worth $12,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,726,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,785,000 after purchasing an additional 711,278 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Amcor by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,416,000 after acquiring an additional 841,258 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Amcor by 69.1% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.59 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

