Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Encompass Health worth $14,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,533,000 after acquiring an additional 126,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.09.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

