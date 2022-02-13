Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $13,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,584,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 110.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,079,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,906 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,319,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $76,861,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $2,579,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.68. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of -128.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.