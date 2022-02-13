Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $13,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Workday by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 46.0% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 16.9% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Workday by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 314,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,981,000 after purchasing an additional 71,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $232.77 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $217.60 and a one year high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2,586.62, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.85.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Cowen raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BNP Paribas raised Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total transaction of $435,723.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

