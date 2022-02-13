Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $12.43 Million Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,725 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Westlake Chemical worth $12,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,177,000 after acquiring an additional 269,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,309,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,908,000 after purchasing an additional 325,716 shares during the period. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WLK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $109.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 10.37%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

