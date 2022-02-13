Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $13.84 Million Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Alleghany worth $13,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter worth $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter worth about $61,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 7.4% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the third quarter worth about $221,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on Y shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Shares of Y stock opened at $670.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $667.99 and a 200-day moving average of $664.75. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $600.77 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other Alleghany news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.