Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 178,052 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $11,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.