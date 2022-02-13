Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 816 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $13,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 128.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $232.77 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.60 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2,586.62, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

