Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 25,254 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,254 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $12,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 322.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.47. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.09.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.