Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,977 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $14,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,991,798 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,055,692,000 after acquiring an additional 368,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,546 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $745,861,000 after acquiring an additional 550,498 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $597,832,000 after acquiring an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $579,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,432 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX stock opened at $194.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.90 and a 200-day moving average of $182.49. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $239.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

XLNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

In related news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.