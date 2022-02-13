Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Haemonetics posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.47. 1,274,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,634. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $138.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 97.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

