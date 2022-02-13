Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HPGLY traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.80. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.93.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

