Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Short Interest Update

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the January 15th total of 420,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Happiness Biotech Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 102,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Happiness Biotech Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAPP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.42. 194,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,051. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. Happiness Biotech Group has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

