Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.57 Million

Analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to announce $140.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.50 million and the highest is $141.70 million. Harmonic reported sales of $111.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $589.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.20 million to $596.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $667.55 million, with estimates ranging from $655.20 million to $679.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of HLIT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,584. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.27, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 212,010 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Harmonic by 392.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 44,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Harmonic by 383.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 634,082 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

