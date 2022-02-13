Haven Protocol Price Tops $2.23 on Top Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $59.68 million and approximately $548,920.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.23 or 0.00005231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,549.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.78 or 0.06918520 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.96 or 0.00300735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.91 or 0.00775356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00013903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00079197 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00009910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.17 or 0.00409346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.52 or 0.00222134 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 26,813,685 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

