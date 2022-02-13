Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT.A) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $524.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.33. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $22.60.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.