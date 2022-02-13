Head-To-Head Analysis: PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lifestore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. PacWest Bancorp pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PacWest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PacWest Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Lifestore Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp 44.87% 15.75% 1.69% Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PacWest Bancorp and Lifestore Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 1 4 1 3.00 Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.25%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than Lifestore Financial Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Lifestore Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp $1.35 billion 4.32 $606.96 million $5.10 9.78 Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PacWest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats Lifestore Financial Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded on October 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Lifestore Financial Group Company Profile

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina.

