Head-To-Head Analysis: Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) versus Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF)

Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Pretium Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$1.36 million ($0.01) -5.69 Pretium Resources $617.59 million 4.24 -$38.44 million ($0.16) -87.00

Lomiko Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pretium Resources. Pretium Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lomiko Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Pretium Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -46.41% -44.73% Pretium Resources -4.70% 15.28% 10.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Pretium Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lomiko Metals and Pretium Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pretium Resources 0 2 3 0 2.60

Lomiko Metals presently has a consensus target price of $0.31, suggesting a potential upside of 444.82%. Pretium Resources has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.13%. Given Lomiko Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than Pretium Resources.

Summary

Lomiko Metals beats Pretium Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

