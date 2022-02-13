Head to Head Analysis: Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) versus Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Whiting Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners -53.06% 5.88% 3.31% Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whiting Petroleum has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Whiting Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $90.48 million 10.14 -$159.45 million ($1.60) -9.47 Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A $3.38 21.31

Whiting Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners. Kimbell Royalty Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whiting Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Whiting Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 0 2 1 3.33 Whiting Petroleum 0 4 4 0 2.50

Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.13%. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus price target of $77.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.89%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Whiting Petroleum.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.1% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Whiting Petroleum on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

