Head-To-Head Contrast: Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) & Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Playtika shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Playtika and Beyond Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 0 8 0 3.00 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Playtika currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.57%. Given Playtika’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Playtika is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika 11.25% -40.71% 13.47% Beyond Commerce -201.29% N/A -49.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Playtika and Beyond Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.37 billion 3.08 $92.10 million $0.70 25.46 Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 1.34 -$10.42 million N/A N/A

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Summary

Playtika beats Beyond Commerce on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

