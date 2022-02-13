Head to Head Survey: Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) & B2gold (NYSE:BTG)

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and B2gold (NYSE:BTG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and B2gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -54.92% N/A -30.26% B2gold 26.32% 15.30% 12.44%

52.7% of B2gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hycroft Mining and B2gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 0.49 -$132.67 million N/A N/A B2gold $1.79 billion 2.32 $628.06 million $0.43 9.14

B2gold has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hycroft Mining and B2gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 B2gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

B2gold has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 135.37%. Given B2gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe B2gold is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

Volatility & Risk

Hycroft Mining has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B2gold has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

B2gold beats Hycroft Mining on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About B2gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

