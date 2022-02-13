Healthcare Services Acquisition (OTCMKTS:HCARU) Trading Down 0.1%

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.95. 25,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 16,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $267,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 291.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 59,482 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

