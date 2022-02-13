Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.13 Million

Analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will report $153.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.10 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $152.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $624.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $610.60 million to $639.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $639.52 million, with estimates ranging from $615.24 million to $664.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTLD. Barclays cut Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

HTLD remained flat at $$14.26 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 263,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,695. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $20.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 25,469 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 1,321.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 461,732 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at $886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

