Hedget Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $182,529.00 (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Hedget has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $182,529.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Hedget coin can now be bought for $2.14 or 0.00005052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedget alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00037870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00104701 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.