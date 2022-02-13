Helmet.insure (HELMET) Market Cap Achieves $2.17 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $150,422.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00044717 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.86 or 0.06861899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,662.72 or 1.00089307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00047478 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00049474 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,469,750 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

