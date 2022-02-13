Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 571,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 624,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS HERTF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,452. Heritage Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.
Heritage Cannabis Company Profile
