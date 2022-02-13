Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 571,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 624,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HERTF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,452. Heritage Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

Get Heritage Cannabis alerts:

Heritage Cannabis Company Profile

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is a development stage company, which grows, sells, and distributes medical cannabis. It operates through its subsidiaries PhyeinMed Inc and CannaCure Corp. The firm focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.