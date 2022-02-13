HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Up 133.5% in January

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,300 shares, an increase of 133.5% from the January 15th total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,023.3 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of HXPLF stock remained flat at $$11.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. HEXPOL AB has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30.

HEXPOL AB engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer compounds and engineered products. It operates through the HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products segments. The HEXPOL Compounding segment produces advanced polymer compounds. The HEXPOL Engineered Products segment offers gaskets for plate heat exchangers, forklift wheels, and castor wheel applications.

