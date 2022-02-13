HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.20 Million Stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $142.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.42 and its 200 day moving average is $161.19. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $133.79 and a 12 month high of $177.14.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

