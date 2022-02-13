HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,839.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000.

BSCP opened at $21.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $22.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

