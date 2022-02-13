HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of M.D.C. worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 138.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 49.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 76.4% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

MDC stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.88 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

