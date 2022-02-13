Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

HIK has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($40.57) to GBX 2,800 ($37.86) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.27) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.27) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($38.95) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,642 ($35.73).

Shares of HIK stock opened at GBX 1,965.50 ($26.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,124.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,333.09. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,965 ($26.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,703 ($36.55).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

