Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Home Capital Group from C$62.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCBF remained flat at $$29.72 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

