Honest (HNST) Price Down 4.9% This Week

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $389,086.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00044550 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.98 or 0.06878676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,571.30 or 1.00355002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00047660 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00049463 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

