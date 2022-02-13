Horizon Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,589,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 213,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $190,552,000 after buying an additional 1,796,882 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $17,965,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,954 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,597. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $113.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

