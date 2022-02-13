Horizon Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.70 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.