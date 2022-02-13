Horizon Investments LLC Grows Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,870 shares of company stock worth $28,623,203 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TRV opened at $171.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $174.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.28.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

