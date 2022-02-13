Horizon Investments LLC Has $944,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.64.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total transaction of $12,561,219.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $34,616,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $295.29 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

