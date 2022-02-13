Horizon Investments LLC Sells 21,278 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Horizon Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,278 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $308,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

XSLV stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $52.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.25.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.