Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Down 82.9% in January

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the January 15th total of 620,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HOTH remained flat at $$0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 129,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,663,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Get Hoth Therapeutics alerts:

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, analysts predict that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hoth Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 650.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 612,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 323.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 60,779 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.