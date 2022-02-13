Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Gap Down to $98.83

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $98.83, but opened at $95.35. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $95.35, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $814.35 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 97.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.
