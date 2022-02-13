Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Gap Down to $98.83

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $98.83, but opened at $95.35. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $95.35, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $814.35 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 97.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.

