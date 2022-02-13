Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,363,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,850 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,672,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,320 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,281,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,946,000 after purchasing an additional 651,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,747,000 after purchasing an additional 132,204 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

HWM stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.80.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

