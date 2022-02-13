Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 6,485 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,457,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,643,000 after purchasing an additional 500,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,389,000 after purchasing an additional 665,514 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,211,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,618,000 after purchasing an additional 56,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,494,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,843 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFC stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

