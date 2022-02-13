Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 3,867 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 353.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Universal Display by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $141.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.19. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $136.92 and a 1-year high of $250.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.
About Universal Display
Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Display (OLED)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.